Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For October 07, 2021- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every day at 9 pm SAST. Check results here.

Daily Lotto South Africa

The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day, according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for October 7, 2021 

SA daily lotto results today was announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings. 

Previous SA Daily lotto results

October 06 Results: 01, 02, 08, 14, 24

October 05 Results: 03, 14, 16, 21, 25

October 04 Results: 06, 14, 18, 27, 30

October 03 Results: 04, 06, 21, 27, 32

October 02 Results: 05,07,09,12,21

October 01 Results:02, 16,18,20,29

September 30 results: 18, 19, 21, 33, 35

September 29 Results: 15, 20, 23, 32, 33

September 28 Results: 06, 21, 22, 23, 31

September 27 Results: 05, 08, 18, 25, 36

September 26 Results: 09, 11, 22, 31, 32 

September 25 Results: 06, 08, 14, 28, 29

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

