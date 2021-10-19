Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For October 19, 2021- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto South Africa's results for Thursday, October 18, 2021, will be out at 9:15 pm SAST. Check previous daily lotto winning numbers here. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 pm every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for October 19, 2021

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the October 18, 2021, lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

October 18 Results: 14, 19, 32, 34, 35

October 17 Results: 13, 17, 22, 24, 29

October 16 Results: 03, 07, 17, 19, 35

October 15 Results: 02, 04, 07, 09, 19

October 14 Results: 08, 16, 19, 23, 35

October 13 Results: 11, 14, 17, 25, 27

October 12 Results: 21, 22, 24, 30, 34

October 11 Results: 15, 17, 20, 32, 34

October 10 Results: 07,12,13, 15, 23

October 09 Results: 18, 20, 25, 26, 32

October 08 Results: 06, 12, 16, 25, 36

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

