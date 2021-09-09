Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For September 09, 2021- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto South Africa's results for September 9, 2021 is out. Check out winning numbers of the South Africa daily lotto lottery here.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
daily lotto

Shutterstock-Representative


Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for September 9, 2021 

SA daily lotto results today was announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings. Today's winning numbers are 02, 06, 15, 28 and 36.

Previous SA Daily lotto results

September 8 Results: 01, 04, 10, 11,20

September 7 Results: 04, 06, 26, 28, 29

September 6 Results: 08, 12, 22, 27, 33

September 5 Results: 02, 04, 14, 15, 36 

September 4 Results: 01, 02, 06, 12, 14

September 3 Results: 06, 13, 22, 30, 36

September 2 Results: 07, 15, 16, 18, 20

September 1 Results: 05, 15, 23, 29, 31

August 31 Results: 06, 24, 28, 29, 35

August 30 Results: 06, 08, 16, 22, 30

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

READ | Morning Lottery Sambad Results for 09.09.2021: Assam Lottery Results Today at 12 Pm

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

READ | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Venus | September 09 | 4 PM

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

READ | Lottery Sambad Results for 09.9.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Kind Morning Results

(Image: Shutterstock-Representative)

READ | Lottery Sambad Result 09.9.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
READ | UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For September 09, 2021; Check Winning Results
Tags: daily lotto, sa daily lotto results, daily lotto results today
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND