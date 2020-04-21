Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For April 21, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day.

SA Daily Lotto results for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

SA daily lotto results have been announced for Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Draw ID is 408. This time, no one has got all the five numbers correct. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For March 24, 2020; Winning Numbers

Previous SA Daily lotto results

April 20, 2020 results: 23, 27, 36, 10 and 4

Prize winners: 69,658

Prize Money (Division 1): R795,401

April 19, 2020 results: 7, 10, 14, 17 and 30

Prize winners: 52,253

Prize Money (Division 1): R585,137

April 18, 2020 results: 2, 4, 8, 15 and 22

Prize winners: 76,151

Prize Money (Division 1): R827,872

Also Read | Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For March 27, 2020; Winning Numbers

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R500,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For March 24, 2020; Winning Results

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. When the draw takes place, five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For March 20, 2020; Check Winning Results