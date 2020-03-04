Damacai 4D Malaysia Results For March 4, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

The Damacai 4D lottery is one of the most popular and widely known lottery systems in Malaysia. A large number of people play the lottery every week. The Damacai 4D lottery gives players a chance to become a millionaire every week.

ALSO READ | Daily Grand Lotto Results For March 2, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

The Damacai 4D lottery was legalised by the central government of Malaysia in 1988. What sets The Damacai 4D lottery different from the rest is that the proceeds earned by the sale of tickets got towards charitable causes. The organisers make donations earned from the sales for the benefits of various Malaysian communities.

The upcoming draw of the Damacai 4D lottery will take place on March 4, 2020

If you have also participated in the Damacai 4D lottery game for today, then you can check the results by browsing the official website. The upcoming draw will take place today i.e on March 4, 2020. If you win, then the jackpot prize amount can go up to a staggering amount of RM 4,208,000.

ALSO READ | SA Daily Lotto Results For March 2, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

If you wish to participate in the upcoming draw of Damacai 4D, then you can buy the tickets from any authorised lottery retailer. However, there are no online mediums through which one can buy the tickets. At the time of purchase, you also need to place your bets to be eligible for the final race to bagging the prize.

ALSO READ | Thunderball UK Lottery Results For February 26, 2020: Here Are Winning Numbers

How can you play Damacai 4D?

When you are purchasing the tickets for the Damacai 4D draw, you will be asked to select a number ranging between 0000 to 9999. You also need to choose what type of bet you want to play. There are two different types of bets available and you can place your bet on both if you wish to. Both the types of bet have equal chances at winning but you need to carefully make your decision.

ALSO READ | 4D Singapore Results For February 26, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers