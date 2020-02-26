Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Result Live Today For February 26, 2020

Damacai 4D is the most known lottery-based out of Malaysia. The Malaysian government authorised the buying and selling of lotteries back in 1988. But, the Damacai lottery is not just a for-profit business as it also provides donations for the benefit of Malaysian communities. Read below to know how to play in the Damacai 4D and where to check the results.

Also read: Bodoland Lottery Result Today 26.02.2020: Bodoland Lottery Result Live

Damacai 4D - where to check the result?

The Damacai 4D result can be found on the official website of the lottery. The next draw will take place today i.e Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The winning prizes for the Damacai lotteries are also lucrative as they can win interested people up to RM 4,208,000 as the biggest win.

Damacai 4D result link - https://www.damacai.com.my/home

Also read: Evening Lottery Sambad Result 26.02.2020: Assam Lottery Results Today 8 pm

As per reports, one can buy the Damacai lotteries at any of the outlets stated on the website. There are no online portals to buy the lotteries and interested people need to place their bets at a minimum RM 01 in order to be eligible for the results draw. Besides this, the results are announced on specific days of the week like Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Also read: Afternoon Lottery Sambad Result 26.02.2020: Assam Lottery Results Today 5 pm

How to play?

The 4D game draw allows users to select their favourite four-digit number ranging from 0000 to 9999. There are two types of bets, 'ABC' or 'A', users are allowed to place bets in both types. The users have an upper hand with the 'ABC' lottery as there are 23 different prizes to be won. The first, second and third price coupled with ten starter prizes and ten consolation prizes. But the 'A' lottery brings in a chance for users to win big numbers but there are only three primary prizes to be drawn from, thus slimming the chance of the user to win a prize.

Also read: Morning Lottery Sambad Result 26.02.2020: Assam Lottery Results Today 12 pm

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh Lottery Result Today 26.02.2020: Dear Gold Lottery Result Live

Image courtesy - Damacai official