DLB Lottery Results Today Feb 27 - Ada Katipathi, Lagna Katipathi, Super Ball, Jayoda

Development Lotteries Board basically provides with lottery plans which can be used to put the President’s Fund to the right use. Development Lotteries Board goes forward with the intention of enhancing the education and health sectors by providing the people with good lottery options to choose from. The institution started in the year 1983 with an investment of 2.2 million which came through the President’s Fund and Mahapola Trust Fund. Development Lotteries Board has a number of options in its list for the audience to choose from. This includes Ada Kotipathi, Lagna Wasana, Super Ball, and Jayoda amongst others.

DLB lottery results: How these lotteries work

In Ada Katipathi, the tickets come in seven different colours. The tickets have four numbers and one alphabet printed over them. You have to match each of your ticket numbers with the number that appears. In the selection process, four numbers are selected out of the 77 balls that are present. In alphabets, there are 26 balls, out of which one is selected. However, you have to be specific about the colour of your ticket. The colour for today is dark blue. The main winner who gets all four numbers and one alphabet right will win an amount of LKR 50,000,000.

DLB results today: Winners of DLB Ada Katipathi

In Lagna Wasana lottery, a colour is allotted for each day of the week. The ticket comprises of four numbers and one of the twelve zodiac symbols. The more numbers you match, the more money you earn. In the first stage of the lottery, four numbers are drawn out of 62 balls and in the second stage, a zodiac sign is picked out of the twelve zodiac signs. For today, your ticket has to be brown in colour. The main winner today will win a total amount of LKR 2,000,000.

DLB results today: Winners of DLB Lagna Katipathi

In Super Ball, the tickets come in four colours. The ticket will have four numbers and one alphabet. The four letters are selected from 77 balls while the alphabet is collected from a separate machine which has 26 balls. For the day, the colour of your ticket is expected to be green in colour. The main winner today will win a total amount of LKR 50,000,000.

DLB results today: Winners of DLB Super Ball

Read Manipur Lottery Results Today 27.02.2020: Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery Results Live

Also read Manipur Lottery Results Today 28.02.2020: Singam Tagetes Morning Lottery Results Live

In Jayoda, the tickets come in two colours, yellow and orange. Both the tickets have four numbers and one alphabet printed over them. In the selection process, four numbers are taken out of a bundle of 70 balls while one ball with an alphabet is taken out of a bundle of 26 balls. The main winner here wins an amount of LKR 20,000,000. Today, you have to use an orange ticket in order to play.

DLB results today: Winners of DLB Jayoda

Image Courtesy: Canva

Read Manipur Lottery Results Today 28.02.2020: Singam Vinca Day Lottery Results Live

Also read Manipur Lottery Results Today 27.02.2020: Singam Tagetes Morning Lottery Results Live