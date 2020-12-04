Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For Dec 4, 2020; Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks are two of the popular lotteries in the UK. Both these take place every Tuesday and Friday. This lottery is similar to the Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks in many ways. The prizes in Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks completely depend on the amount of numbers matched.
The Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 8:20 p.m. GMT. As mentioned earlier, the Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lotteries happen every Tuesday and Friday. The prize for the Euromillions lottery is approx. £22 million and the prize for the Euromillions Hotpicks lottery is approx. £1 million.
The last Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lottery took place on Friday , Nov 6, 2020. The jackpot prize for the Euromillions lottery was £15,301,700. Its winning numbers were 12, 16, 20, 21 and 28 .The lucky stars were 03 and 09. The prize for the Hotpicks lottery was £1 million
The prize money for the number of matching numbers varies in the Hotpicks. More the matching numbers more the prize. For example, the Euromillions results prize for matching one number is £10 and for matching three Euromillions numbers is £1,500.
