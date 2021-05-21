Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For May 21, 2021; Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks are two of the popular lotteries in the UK. Both these take place every Tuesday and Friday. This lottery is similar to the Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks in many ways. The prizes in Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks completely depend on the amount of numbers matched.
The Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 8:20 p.m. GMT. As mentioned earlier, the Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lotteries happen every Tuesday and Friday. The prize for the Euromillions lottery is approx. £22 million and the prize for the Euromillions Hotpicks lottery is approx. £1 million.
The last Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lottery took place Friday, March 19, 2021. The jackpot prize for the 08Euromillions lottery was £75,281,575. Its winning numbers were 03, 09, 35, 43, 44. The lucky stars were 01 and 10. The prize for the Hotpicks lottery was £1 million.
The prize money for the number of matching numbers varies in the Hotpicks. More the matching numbers more the prize. For example, the Euromillions results prize for matching one number is £10 and for matching three Euromillions numbers is £1,500.