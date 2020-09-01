Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For Sept 1, 2020; Winning Numbers

Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks are two of the popular lotteries in the UK. Both these take place every Tuesday and Friday. This lottery is similar to the Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks in many ways. The prizes in Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks completely depend on the amount of numbers matched.

Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery winning numbers for Tuesday Sept 1, 2020

The Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 8:20 p.m. GMT. As mentioned earlier, the Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lotteries happen every Tuesday and Friday. The prize for the Euromillions lottery is approx. £22 million and the prize for the Euromillions Hotpicks lottery is approx. £1 million.

Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery Results Previous Winners

The last Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lottery took place on Friday, August 28, 2020. The jackpot prize for the Euromillions lottery was £112,8618,069. Its winning numbers were 07,12, 16, 17, 31 .The lucky stars were 07-09. The prize for the Hotpicks lottery was £1 million.

How to play Euromillions & Euromillions Hotpicks game?

The rules for the Euromillions lottery and the Euromillions Hotpicks lottery are quite similar.

To play the Euromillions lottery, a player has to pick 5 numbers from 1-50 numbers.

After picking up these five numbers, the player has to pick 2 lucky star numbers from 1-12.

The player can also try a Lucky Dip that will randomly pick these lucky star numbers for the player.

A single player can play up to 7 lines of numbers and buy up to 10 play slips at a time.

Each Euromillions play slip costs £2.50.

For Euromillions Hotpicks, a player has to decide how many numbers he/she wants to play. The player can choose to play with numbers from 1-5.

Then the player has to pick these numbers from 1 to 50. The player can also use Lucky Dip to get these numbers randomly assigned.

Each Euromillions Hotpicks play slip costs £1.50.

The prize money for the number of matching numbers varies in the Hotpicks. More the matching numbers more the prize. For example, the Euromillions results prize for matching one number is £10 and for matching three Euromillions numbers is £1,500.

