Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery For February 25, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

Euromillions is one of the most widely played lotteries in the UK. The draws for the same take place every week on Tuesday and Friday. The lottery guarantees its players a minimum prize of €17 million. The same even goes up to a staggering amount of €200 million too.
The previous draw of Euromillions took place on February 21, 2020. The upcoming draw of Euromillions lottery is all set to take place on February 25, 2020. Today’s lottery draw is estimated at €51 Million. The results for the same will be out on the official website by 9.30 pm according to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
The results of the Euromillions lottery are declared on the official mobile application. The same is available on all platforms of Android and iOs. Additionally, you can also scan your tickets to see if you have won the jackpot.
The players of Euromillions can also check their results by going on the official website. The results are made available on the official website shortly after the draw has taken place. You can try checking the website after 09:30 pm according to GMT.
Further, you can also watch the draw take place live. The live draw is available to you via the official website and also the YouTube channel of Euromillions Hotpicks. The draw results start taking place by 08:45 pm.
