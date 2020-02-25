Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery For February 25, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

Euromillions is one of the most widely played lotteries in the UK. The draws for the same take place every week on Tuesday and Friday. The lottery guarantees its players a minimum prize of €17 million. The same even goes up to a staggering amount of €200 million too.

ALSO READ | Euromillions Lottery Results February 21, 2020: Check Winning Numbers Of Euromillions Draw

The previous draw of Euromillions took place on February 21, 2020. The upcoming draw of Euromillions lottery is all set to take place on February 25, 2020. Today’s lottery draw is estimated at €51 Million. The results for the same will be out on the official website by 9.30 pm according to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The latest draw for Euromillions will take place on February 25, 2020, at 09:30 pm according to GMT

ALSO READ | Euromillions Hotpicks Results For February 21, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

How can you play the Euromillions lottery?

You should firstly choose five numbers ranging from 1-50. Additionally, you will also be required to pick two lucky numbers ranging from 1-12. If you do not wish to choose the numbers, then you can opt for a lucky dip where a random panel of numbers is selected and given to you. You also have to choose the day and week that you choose to play for. You can enter up to seven lines of numbers. In addition to this, you can only get your hands on ten play slips at once.

ALSO READ | EuroMillions HotPicks Results For Tonight Feb 14, 2020 - Check Winning Numbers

How can you check the Euromillions lottery result today?

The results of the Euromillions lottery are declared on the official mobile application. The same is available on all platforms of Android and iOs. Additionally, you can also scan your tickets to see if you have won the jackpot.

The players of Euromillions can also check their results by going on the official website. The results are made available on the official website shortly after the draw has taken place. You can try checking the website after 09:30 pm according to GMT.

Further, you can also watch the draw take place live. The live draw is available to you via the official website and also the YouTube channel of Euromillions Hotpicks. The draw results start taking place by 08:45 pm.

ALSO READ | EuroMillions Results For February 11, 2020 & All You Need To Know About The Lottery