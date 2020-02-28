Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery For February 28, 2020: Time Of The Lottery Results

Euromillions is one of the most popular lotteries that are played in the UK. The Euromillions draw takes place every week on Tuesday and Friday. The lottery guarantees its winners a minimum prize amount of €17 million. The same even goes up to a large amount of €200 million also. The previous draw of Euromillions took place on February 21, 2020. The upcoming draw of Euromillions lottery is all set to take place on February 28, 2020. This particular lottery is estimated to be around €51 Million. The results for the same will be out on the official website by 9.30 pm GMT.

Euromillions results

The latest draw for Euromillions will take place on February 28, 2020, at 09:30 pm according to GMT

How to play the Euromillions draw

Firstly choose five numbers between the numbers 1-50. One should also choose their two lucky numbers from 1-12. The contenders can also opt for a lucky dip where a random panel of numbers is selected and given to you. Before entering the numbers, choose the day and week that you choose to play for. Contenders can enter up to seven lines of numbers. In addition to this, an individual can only get their hands on ten play slips at once.

How to check the Euromillions lottery result for today?

The results of the Euromillions lottery can be checked on the official mobile application. The results are also available on platforms like Android and iOS. The participants can also scan their tickets through the app to see if you have won the jackpot. The people who have participated in the Euromillions draw can also check their results by going on the official website. The results are let out on the official website just after the draw has taken place. One can also try to check the website after 09:30 pm GMT. One can also watch the draw live which is available via the official website and also the YouTube channel of Euromillions Hotpicks. The draw results are declared by 08:45 pm.

