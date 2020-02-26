Florida Lottery Numbers: Florida Lottery Winning Numbers For February 26, 2020

The Florida Lottery is a legitimate government-run organisation in the state of Florida, United States. With innumerable on-line and scratch-off games available, players get a wide variety of prize levels to choose from. Since the day it was established, the Florida Lottery has continued to bring in different types of games to its portfolio like Florida Lotto and Cash4life etc.

Read Also: Manipur Lottery Results Today 26.02.2020: Singam Vinca Day Lottery Results Live

Read Also: Monday And Wednesday Lotto Australia Results For February 26, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

Florida lottery numbers for February 26, 2020: Florida lottery results announced for today

How to play

To play the Florida Lottery numbers ask the store clerk for a ticket or pick up a FLORIDA LOTTO play slip. This play slip contains 10 panels (A-J). In every panel played: Select six numbers from 1 through 53, or mark the QP (Quick Pick) box in the panel and let the terminal randomly pick some or all of your numbers.

Read Also: Manipur Lottery Results Today 26.02.2020: Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery Results Live

How to Win

the procedure is very easy. If one's six numbers match the six winning numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played, one can win the FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot. To win the cash prizes one can just match three, four or five of the winning numbers. The XTRA multiplier number is selected at random, from 2 through 5, before each drawing.

The drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m EST. The tickets may be purchased until 10:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on the night of the drawing. Tickets purchased after that time will be valid for the next drawing the next day. If one claims a prize on a winning Advance Play ticket before all of the draws on the ticket have occurred, they will be issued a continuation ticket for the remaining draws with the same play numbers as the original ticket.

Read Also: Mega Millions US Lottery Results For February 25, 2020; Read To Know Full Details

Read Also: Sports Toto 4D Results: Malaysian Lottery Winning Numbers For February 26, 2020