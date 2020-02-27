Lotto 6/49 Canada: Check Winning Numbers For February 26, 2020

Lotto 6/49 is one of the three national lotteries in Canada. Lotto 6/49 was initially launched on June 12 in the year 1982. Lotto 6/49 was also the first nationwide Canadian lottery game that allowed the players to select their own numbers. In the past, the previous national games like Olympic lottery, loto Canada and super loto made use of the pre-printed numbers which appeared on the lottery tickers.

When Lotto 6/49 was introduced, it led to the gradual phase-out of the other types of lottery games in Canada. This Lotto 6/49 draw is held on every Wednesday and Saturday at 10.30 pm. The 6/49 lotto result is displayed after every draw on the YouTube channel at 10.30 pm.

Lotto 6/49 results and the winning numbers for February 26, Wednesday will be declared at 10:30 pm.

The winning numbers in Lotto 6/49 results for February 22 are 24, 25, 26, 30, 34, 39 and the Bonus number is 03.

Details of the lottery and Lotto 6/49 winning numbers

Lotto 6/49 is not different than any other lottery. For participating, the contestants have to spend just $3. This ticker includes one of a set of numbers ranging from 1 to 40 for the Main Jackpot Draw and another second 10-digit set of numbers for the jackpot of $1 million. According to the rules of the game, the players can play Lotto 6/49 for about 26 weeks in a row.

Lotto 6/49 is organized by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation which is an alliance of the five regional lotteries based in Canada. The Lotto 6/49 Super Draw ensured guaranteed price draws worth $100,000 for 10 lucky players. Every Lotto 6/49 Super Draw player is eligible for the $1million jackpot prize and if they are lucky enough they can also win it.

