Lotto 6/49 Results And Winning Numbers For Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Lotto 6/49 is one of the three nationalised lottery games played in Canada. The lottery was launched in Canada on June 12, 1982, and is functioning for more than three decades now. It is also the very first Canadian lottery game that let its contestants select their own numbers. Earlier lotteries like Loto Canada and Superlotto, the numbers were pre-printed on the tickets. Before the increase in the prices of tickets in June 2004, Lotto 6/49's largest jackpot was $26.4 million, on September 2, 1995.

READ | Lotto 6/49 Results And Winning Numbers For Saturday, February 29, 2020

The winning numbers of Lotto 6/49 are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation on every Wednesdays and Saturdays, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine. The results of Lotto 6/49 are declared at 10:30 p.m. GMT on Wednesdays and Saturdays and are displayed on their official YouTube channel. However, the Lotto 6/49 draw is also held at 10:30 p.m.

READ | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Australia Results For February 26, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

How is Lotto 6/49 played?

As the name suggests, six numbers are drawn from a set of 49. The contestants have to spend $3 for playing in the draw which includes a set of numbers from 1 to 49 for the Main Jackpot Draw. For the main jackpot, a participant has to select another set for winning the $1 million jackpot. According to the rules of Lotto 6/49, one player can play the game for only 26 weeks in a row.

READ | Lotto 6/49 Canada: Check Winning Numbers For February 26, 2020

Previous Lotto 6/49 results (February 26, 2020)

Lotto 6/49 winning numbers for Wednesday, February 26, 2020, are 6, 12, 15, 18, 31, 46, while the bonus number is 13.

READ | Powerball And Powerball Plus Lotto's February 25, 2020: Where To Check The Results Online

6/49 Lotto result for March 4, 2020

The Lotto results for Saturday, March 4, 2020, will be out at 10:30 p.m.GMT. As soon as the winning numbers will be announced, they will be displayed here. The estimated value for March 4's Jackpot is $9,000,000 plus a guaranteed $1million prize.