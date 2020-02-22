Lotto Hotpicks (UK) Lottery Upcoming Results For February 22

Lotto HotPicks is a game format that uses the numbers from the main Lotto draw; however, it offers a different way to win. The uniqueness of this lottery is that the players are given complete control over how much money they would choose to play for. The prizes range from £6 for matching just one number and goes all the way up to up to £350,000 for successfully matching all five.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 834,398 and 1 in 10 for the initial prize. Since January 2018, HotPicks have been played on Wednesday and Saturday. which operates under a similar kind of format.

Lotto Hotpicks (UK) lottery results for 22 Feb

How to Play HotPicks

In the beginning, you will need to choose the numbers you wish to pick to play the game.

From there, choose to bet on 1 to 5 Hotpicks numbers.

More numbers will help you win a bigger prize, however, it will decrease your odds to actually win.

Once this is done, you should choose your desired numbers between 1 to 59.

Take Alternative chances and use the Lucky Dip to generate the numbers automatically.

Use this same procedure as it applies to all the lines, in a total of 5.

In the end, choose a day of the draw and the number of draws.

The draws take place together with the draws of Britain’s major lottery, Lotto. From the pot, six main numbers plus one Bonus ball are drawn

Draw days and Time

Lotto Hotpick draws take place twice a week, that is every Wednesday and Saturday. The lottery sales close one and half an hour before the draw. If you play, choose to play the lottery online but the times for that may differ.

The winning numbers will be announced shortly

Prizes

To win a jackpot, you must match all the numbers. The jackpot prize is fixed which depends on how many times certain numbers pop up in-game. If you choose to maintain a low profile and bet on one number only you will win £6. Those who wish to win big may bet 5 numbers and will stand a chance to win up to £350,000.