Lotto Hotpicks (UK) Lottery Upcoming Results For February 22

Lotto HotPicks is a game format that uses the numbers from the main Lotto draw; however, it offers a different way to win. The uniqueness of this lottery is that the players are given complete control over how much money they would choose to play for. The prizes range from £6 for matching just one number and goes all the way up to up to £350,000 for successfully matching all five.
The odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 834,398 and 1 in 10 for the initial prize. Since January 2018, HotPicks have been played on Wednesday and Saturday. which operates under a similar kind of format.
Lotto Hotpick draws take place twice a week, that is every Wednesday and Saturday. The lottery sales close one and half an hour before the draw. If you play, choose to play the lottery online but the times for that may differ.
To win a jackpot, you must match all the numbers. The jackpot prize is fixed which depends on how many times certain numbers pop up in-game. If you choose to maintain a low profile and bet on one number only you will win £6. Those who wish to win big may bet 5 numbers and will stand a chance to win up to £350,000.