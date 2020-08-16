Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Aug 15, 2020

Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on aug 12, 2020.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on aug 12, 2020. The Lotto winning numbers were
12
23
24
30
44
49
+
36
The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were
15
19
20
22
35
36
+
12
The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were
03
15
20
24
34
49
+
08
