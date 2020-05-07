Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For May 6

Quick links:
Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For May 2, 2020; Winning Numbers
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The Lotto winning numbers were 1,16,28,29,32,49 The bonus winning number was 47. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 6,7,14,30,40,50 and the Bonus number was 31. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 1,5,14,29,35,50 and the Bonus number was 39.
Also Read | Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For May 2, 2020; Winning Numbers
Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For May 2, 2020; Winning Results
Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For May 2, 2020; Check Winning Results