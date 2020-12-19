Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For Dec 18, 2020; Winning Results

Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. This lottery is pretty popular among different age cohorts. The Lotto Max Canada lottery is conducted by the Interprovincial Lottery Coorporation. It is held every Tuesday and Friday.

Lotto Max Canada Lottery winning numbers for Friday, December 18, 2020

Lotto Max Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST today. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Lotto Max Lottery is estimated to be $49 million CAD.

Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For July 7, 2020; Winning Results

Lotto Max Lottery Previous Winning numbers

The last Lotto Max lottery took place on Friday Nov 06 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 10 p.m. EST. The winning numbers for this lottery were 07, 09, 19, 20, 26, 32, 35. 49 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $19,000,000.00 million CAD. There cash prize winners in the last lottery that took place were 125,648.

Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For June 16, 2020; Winning Results

How to play Lotto Max Canada lottery game?

As mentioned earlier, the Lotto Max Canada lottery takes place every Tuesday and Friday.

The lottery is pretty easy to play. Each ticket or each paly will cost a player $5.

This play or ticket will consist of three sets of numbers. These sets consist of numbers from 1 to 50.

You can either select the first seven numbers or you can let the computer select them for you through Quick Pick.

You can select the first seven numbers in set 1 or get it generated by Quick Pick. But the remaining two sets of numbers will be auto-generated.

There is also an option for group play. The Group plays in the lottery can be played within family, friends, and co-workers together.

Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For July 14, 2020; Winning Results

Facts about Lotto Max Canada

The Lotto Max Canada actually replaced the Lotto Super 7 with its first draw on September 25, 2009

A larger jackpot cap was introduced in May 2019 and since then, there have been jackpot wins of up to $70 million CAD

The odds of a jackpot win are 1 in 33,294,800 (1 in 33 Million, approximately)

Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For June 30, 2020; Winning Results