Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For December 17, 2021; Winning Results

Quick links:
(Image: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. This lottery is pretty popular among different age cohorts. The Lotto Max Canada lottery is conducted by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. It is held every Tuesday and Friday.
Lotto Max Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST today. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Lotto Max Lottery is estimated to be $65 million CAD.
The last Lotto Max lottery took place on Friday, Dec 14, 2021. The timing for this lottery was also 10 p.m. EST. The winning numbers for this lottery were 03, 21, 22, 26, 28, 44, 49 and the bonus number was 34 along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $60,000,000.00 million CAD.
The Lotto Max Canada actually replaced the Lotto Super 7 with its first draw on September 25, 2009. A larger jackpot cap was introduced in May 2019 and since then, there have been jackpot wins of up to $70 million CAD. The odds of a jackpot win are 1 in 33,294,800 (1 in 33 Million, approximately.)