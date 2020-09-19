Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For Sept 18, 2020; Winning Results

Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. This lottery is pretty popular among different age cohorts. The Lotto Max Canada lottery is conducted by the Interprovincial Lottery Coorporation. It is held every Tuesday and Friday.
Lotto Max Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST today. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Lotto Max Lottery is estimated to be $49 million CAD.
The last Lotto Max lottery took place on Tuesday September 15 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 10 p.m. EST. The winning numbers for this lottery were 01, 05, 06, 24, 27, 28, 32. 38 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $24,000,000.00 million CAD. There cash prize winners in the last lottery that took place were 104,360
