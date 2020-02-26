Lotto Results For February 26: Where To Check The Winning Numbers

Lotto is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa. The weekly game of Lotto is managed and organised by Ithuba National Lottery, which was reportedly introduced in March 2000. The lotto is played twice a week. According to Ithuba's website, Loto is conducted on Wednesday and Saturday every week. Here is all you need to know about Lotto results for February 26.

Lotto results for February 26

Lotto results for February 26 will be declared on Ithuba National Lotterys' official website (https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/lotto). The lotto results for February 26 were announced at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs. The ticket windows for the game will close at 20:30 SAST hrs.

The numbers that won the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 for February 22 were 32, 34, 07, 46, 48, 31, 41; 15, 05, 08, 25, 03, 04, 40; 10, 02, 22, 17, 44, 37, 33, respectively.

Meanwhile, the official website of Ithuba National Lottery estimates February 26, 2020's Lotto jackpot to be around R39 million, Lotto Plus 1 to be R2 million, Lotto Plus 2 to be R2.6 million.

How to play Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2

Reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa; Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 is easy to play and win. A single Lotto ticket/bet slip is sold at R5.00 whereas, a player can invest an extra R2.50 and purchase a ticket of Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, to avail extra chances to win the lotto.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 tickets are available at any National Lottery retailer at the above-mentioned price. If a player wishes to participate in the game, he has to purchase the ticket and choose the number of draws he wishes to play. After which, he can choose 6 numbers between 1 to 52, or opt for Quick Pay, where electronically six numbers are selected. Once the ticket is approved by the National lottery retailer, the player will receive the receipt of payment.

Remember to fill personal details at the back of the receipt, before the date of the draw. Look out for the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 draw on SABC 2 every Wednesdays and Saturdays at 21:00 SAST hrs. Or else, one can visit the Ithuba National Lottery's official website to check Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 results.

