Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For August 16, 2021

The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the most popular lotteries in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission, namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Winners enjoy a hefty sum as the winning amount. The final results of the Lotto plus are posted on their official website twice every week. If one is sure of their luck, they can definitely try a hand.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for August 16, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 pm SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on Aug 14, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results and Winning Numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on Aug 14, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 10, 14, 19, 34, 36, 44. The bonus winning number was 09. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 04,06,19,34, 38, 49 and the bonus number was 07. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 12,18,29,44, 47,51 and the bonus number was 3.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play;

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip;

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt;

There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for;

In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus 1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2;

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1;

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws;

A single Lotto slip costs R5.0.

(IMAGE CREDITS: UNSPLASH)