Last Updated:

Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For August 2, 2021

Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For August 1, 2021. Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For August 2

Written By
Alka Jain
lotto results

Image: PIXABAY


Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus.

The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for August 2, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on July 31, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results and Winning Numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on July 31, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were  24,29,36,37,39,45. The bonus winning number was 50. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were  10, 16, 27, 28, 45, 47 and the bonus number was 33. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were  06,10,29,34,45,47 and the Bonus number was 03.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

  • The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.
  • The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.
  • Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.
  • There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.
  • In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus 1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.
  • If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.
  • You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.
  • A single Lotto slip costs R5.0

(IMAGE: PIXABAY)

READ | UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For July 31, 2021; Tonight’s Winning Numbers
READ | Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For August 1, 2021; Check Winning Numbers
READ | Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For August 1, 2021
READ | UK Lotto & Lotto Hotpicks Results For August 1, 2021; Tonight’s Winning Numbers
READ | Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For August 1, 2021; Check Winning Numbers
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND