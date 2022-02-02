Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For February 02, 2022

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa.

There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission, namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for February 2, 2022

The last Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced on Saturday, January 29 at 8:56 pm SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on January 29, 2022.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results & winning numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lotteries as mentioned earlier were drawn on January 29, 2022. The Lotto winning numbers were 08, 10, 19, 34, 36, 52. The bonus winning number was 02. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 06, 15, 21, 33, 34, 44 and the bonus number was 23. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 14, 18, 22, 27, 40, 44 and the bonus number was 15.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.

There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.

In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.

Image: Pixabay