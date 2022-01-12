Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For January 12, 2022

Quick links:
(Image: PIXABAY)
Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced on Saturday at 8:56 pm SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on January 8, 2022.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on January 8, 2022. The Lotto winning numbers were 15, 17, 22, 33, 06, 12. The bonus winning number was 46. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 05, 12, 20, 27, 30, 47 and the bonus number was 03. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 01, 11, 21, 27, 32, 47 and the bonus number was 17.