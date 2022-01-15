Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For January 15, 2022

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa.
There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission, namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The last Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced on Wednesday, January 12 at 8:56 pm SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on 12 January 2022.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on 12 January 2022. The Lotto winning numbers were 05,16,30,45,47,52,45. The bonus winning number was 13. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 04,06,11,22,46,51 and the bonus number was 10. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 08,18,30,34,38,49 and the bonus number was 45.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.
