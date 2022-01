Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For January 19, 2022

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa.

There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission, namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for January 19, 2022

The last Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced on Saturday, January 16 at 8:56 pm SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on January 16, 2022.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results & winning numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lotteries as mentioned earlier were drawn on January 15, 2022. The Lotto winning numbers were 07, 12, 13, 19, 25, and 37. The bonus winning number was 50. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 10, 26, 30, 38, 48, 51 and the bonus number was 37. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 12, 14, 22, 42, 47, 52 and the bonus number was 21.

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.

There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.

In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.

Image: Pixabay