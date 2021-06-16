Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For June 16, 2021

Quick links:
Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on June 12, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on June 12, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were
07
21
23
30
43
48
+
36
The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were
08
36
38
43
47
48
+
30
The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were
02
12
16
26
33
48
+
03
