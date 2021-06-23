Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For June 23, 2021

Quick links:
Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on June 19, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on June 19, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were
03
10
13
14
38
51
+
47
The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were
01
10
13
31
33
47
+
49
. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were
03
06
18
26
43
49
+
38
