Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For June 26, 2021

Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on June 23, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on June 23, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were
12
30
35
38
43
52
+
34
The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were
08
18
28
30
37
51
+
6
. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were
12
34
37
41
42
46
+
45
