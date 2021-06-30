Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For June 30, 2021

Quick links:
Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on June 26, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on June 26, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were .
02
05
11
15
29
33
+
21
The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were
09
18
21
32
42
52
+
44
The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were
07
18
25
28
32
34
+
41
