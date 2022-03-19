Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For March 19, 2022

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa.
There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission, namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The last Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced on March 19 at 8:56 pm SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on March 16, 2022.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lotteries as mentioned earlier were drawn on March 16, 2022. The Lotto winning numbers were 17, 29, 30, 38, 40, 43. The bonus winning number was 04. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 09, 14, 18, 19, 26, 27 and the bonus number was 51. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 14, 21, 24, 34, 39, 42 and the bonus number was 18.