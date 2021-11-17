Last Updated:

Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For November 17, 2021

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. Here are winning numbers for November 17.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Lotto Results

Shutterstock


Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for November 17, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced on Sunday at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on November 13, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results & winning numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on November 13, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 03, 19, 20, 35, 39, 41. The bonus winning number was 25. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 12, 16, 20, 23, 27, 36 and the bonus number was 15. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were12, 15, 17, 18, 47, 49 and the bonus number was 28.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

  • The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.
  • The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.
  • Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.
  • There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.
  • In order to play Lotto Plus1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.
  • If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.
  • You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.
  • A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.

Image: Pixabay

READ | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17.11.2021: Bodoland Lottery Result Live
READ | Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-524 result today, November 17, 2021; check winners list
READ | Lottery Sambad Result 17.11.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
READ | UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For November 17, 2021; Check Winning Results
READ | Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For November 17, 2021; Check Todays Winning Results
Tags: Lotto Results, Lotto Plus 2, Lotto Plus1
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND