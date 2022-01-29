Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday January 29

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa.
There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission, namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The last Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers were announced on Wednesday, January 26 at 8:56 pm SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on January 26, 2022.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lotteries as mentioned earlier were drawn on January 26, 2022. The Lotto winning numbers were 03, 17, 38, 44, 46, 50. The bonus winning number was 7. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 04, 24, 26, 42, 45, 48 and the bonus number was 39. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 21, 25, 34, 37, 43, 52 and the bonus number was 51.