Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday July 31, 2021

Quick links:
Shutterstock
Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on July 24, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on July 24, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 03,06,13,23,28,31. The bonus winning number was 21. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 17, 29, 49, 50, 51,52 and the bonus number was 15. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 08,13,24,35,37,52 and the Bonus number was 16.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.
(Image: Shutterstock)