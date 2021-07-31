Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday July 31, 2021

Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for July 31, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on July 24, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results and Winning Numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on July 24, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 03,06,13,23,28,31. The bonus winning number was 21. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 17, 29, 49, 50, 51,52 and the bonus number was 15. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 08,13,24,35,37,52 and the Bonus number was 16.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.

There are no limits to number of boards you ask for.

In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus 1 on your betslip. The same rule applies for Lotto Plus 2.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.

(Image: Shutterstock)