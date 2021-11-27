Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday, November 27

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for November 2, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced on Saturday at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on November 24, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results & winning numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on November 24, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were: 6, 18, 24, 39, 43, 48. The bonus winning number was 40. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 14, 18, 20, 32, 39, 49 and the bonus number was 28. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 17, 25, 28, 34, 48, 52 and the bonus number was 51.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?