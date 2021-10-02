Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday October 2

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for September 29, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced on Sunday at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on September 29, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results & Winning Numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on September 29, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers are 14, 15, 24, 33, 35, 51. The bonus winning number is 26. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 03, 11, 16, 37, 48, 49 and the bonus number was 04. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 01, 16, 17, 22, 31, 49 and the bonus number was 25.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?