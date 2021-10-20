Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday, October 20

Quick links:
Pixabay
Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these three lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on October 16, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on October 16, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 12, 13, 35, 40, 41, 44. The bonus winning number was 15. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 08, 10, 11, 18, 34, 48 and the bonus number was 32. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 10, 11, 28, 36, 38, 40 and the bonus number was 19.
Image: Pixabay