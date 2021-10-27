Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday October 27

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these three lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for October 27, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday at 8:56 pm SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on October 23, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results and winning numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lotteries as mentioned earlier were drawn on October 23, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 05, 11, 12, 31, 43, and 49. The bonus winning number was 17. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 18, 21, 23, 31, 47, 52 and the bonus number was 45. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 10, 19, 27, 30, 28, 47 and the bonus number was 39.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.

There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.

In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus 1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.

(Image: Pixabay)