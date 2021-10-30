Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday, October 30

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these three lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced on Saturday at 8:56 pm SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on October 27, 2021.
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lotteries as mentioned earlier were drawn on October 27, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 01, 26, 31, 38, 44, and 48. The bonus winning number was 22. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 12, 31, 38, 40, 44, 51 and the bonus number was 24. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 02, 04, 27, 29, 30, 33 and the bonus number was 28.