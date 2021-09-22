Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For Saturday September 22

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for September 22, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on September 21, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results & Winning Numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on September 19, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 10, 12, 19, 35, 43, 51. The bonus winning number was 21. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 10, 12, 19, 35, 43, 51 and the bonus number was 21. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 06, 08, 28, 32, 33, 39and the bonus number was 38.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?