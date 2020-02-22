Lotto UK Results: Lotto Lottery Results For February 22, 2020 | Details Here

The UK National Lottery has a set of various lotteries drawn on different days. The lotteries include Lotto, EuroMillions, Lotto Hotpicks, Set for Life, EuroMillion Hotpicks, and Thunderball. Lotto is one of the most popular lotteries in the country. Started in 1994, Lotto is now played by millions across the country. Costing €2 per line, one can buy the tickets online every day from 6 am to 11 pm. However, people can only buy the tickets until 7:30 pm on the draw day. The draws are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays and the site emails you if you win.

Lotto Results - UK National Lottery Results for February 22

How to play?

Pick 6 numbers from 1–59 or go with a Lucky Dip for randomly selected numbers. You can play up to 7 lines of numbers on each play slip and buy up to 10 slips at a time. Choose to play on Wednesday or Saturday – or both, and then the number of weeks you'd like to play. And you're good to go The site also offers advanced play where one can save time and play continuously.

How to check the results?

To check the lottery results, one can visit the National Lottery website. While they also offer a space where people can watch the draw, one can simply use https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results to check their numbers. One the page opens, you will see a button where they redirect you to the latest results or you can type your saved numbers in the provided box, type in the check timeline and check your numbers.

Eligibility

Keep in mind that you need to have an account on the site first to be able to play.

You are only allowed to have one account and should access the account only when you are physically present in the UK or the Isle of Man

One needs to be 16 or over in order to qualify to play the lottery.

The player should be a resident of the UK or the Isle of Man

