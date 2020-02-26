Magnum 4D Result: Magnum 4D Result Live For February 26, 2020

Magnum 4D lottery is reported to be the first legalised operator for the 4D system by the Government of Malaysia. It is also said that the 4D lottery is one of the most popular games in Malaysia and Singapore.

The Magnum 4D lottery takes place every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and sometimes they also have a special draw on Tuesdays. The winner of the Magnum 4D lottery takes home a huge amount of RM2,000 every day for life. The price of one game is $1. The results for the Magnum 4D lottery will be held today from 7:33 pm onwards, and the live draw for the will start at 7:13 pm.

How to Claim your prize?

One will see a winning message on the Display Screen being announced on the official site of the lottery system. Make sure you carry your original ticket and identity proof at the time of claiming.

One can claim the Magnum Lottery by visiting the lottery retailer and claim the prize money. If the retailer is able to pay your prize, he/she will tear the ticket through the bar code of your ticket and will return your ticket along with the receipt. Make sure you claim your prize money on the next day of your number is announced.

If your ticket is damaged, the lottery system will not be able to pay your prize money, but they will make sure they try their best to revive your ticket. Make sure you keep your ticket in a dry place and avoid any scribbling and exposure to direct sunlight.

Prizes for Magnum 4D Lottery

1st Price – RM 2000

2nd Price – RM 1000

3rd Price – RM490

4th Price – RM 250

Prizes up to RM2,000 will be paid in cash. The 4D agents will pay your claims of RM2,000 or your winning amount in cash if they have sufficient cash at their outlets.

