Magnum 4D Malaysia Latest Live Result Today For Dec 27, 2020

Magnum 4D Life lottery is one of the four major lotteries in Malaysia. The lottery takes place every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. However, there are also occasional special draws that take place on Tuesday. This lottery is a bit different than other lotteries. This lottery pays its winner every day instead of giving a bumper jackpot prize all at once. It is also reportedly the first legalized lottery system by the government. The Magnum 4D lottery is played by the people residing in Malaysia and Singapore.

Magnum 4D latest lottery winning numbers and results for Dec 27, 2020

The Magnum 4D live result of the lottery's winning numbers will be announced at around 7:00 p.m. MYT. Check for the final results in some time as they will be updated below. The last game took place on Dec 26, 2020. The grand prize during the lottery was RM 1,000 every day for 20 years and the 2nd prize was RM 1,000 every day for 100 days.

Magnum 4D Lottery Previous Winners

Magnum 4D live results were earlier drawn on Dec 26, 2020. The winning numbers of the Magnum 4D latest result are 11, 14, 20, 25, 31. 34. 35. 36. The bonus numbers were 09 and 17. The prizes were divided into a 20-year slot and a 100-day slot.

How to play Magnum 4D lottery?

The Magnum 4D Life lottery game is easy to play

First, you have to pick 8 numbers from a set of numbers from 1 to 36. Each Magnum Life play costs RM 1.

If you are unable to pick your numbers, you can choose Lucky Pick.

Lucky Pick will randomly assign you your 8 numbers for the play.

On the day of the draw, 8 winning numbers are drawn along with 2 bonus numbers. If you match all the 8 winning numbers then you win the Grand Prize of RM 1,000 every day for 20 years. If you match 7 winning numbers and 1 bonus number then you win RM 1,000 every day for 100 days.

It is notable that most lotteries across the world have a fixed amount that is given to winners all at once i.e. as a lump sum. However, the Magnum 4D lottery is unique due to its prize system. This has been an important factor in its popularity.

