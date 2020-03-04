Magnum 4D Malaysia Results For March 4, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

The Magnum 4D lottery is one of the widely known lottery draws in Malaysia. It is also reportedly the first, legalised lottery system by the government. The Magnum 4D lottery is played by the people residing in Malaysia and Singapore.

The Magnum 4D lottery draws take place each week on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. However, there are also special draws that take place on Tuesday. Each week players are given a chance to win the jackpot Magnum 4D lottery and get closer to being a millionaire.

The upcoming draw of the Magnum 4D lottery will take place on March 4, 2020

The person who bags the jackpot Magnum 4D lottery gets a prize that is very different from the usual lottery systems in the world. If you win the Magnum 4D lottery, then you will be receiving RM 2,000 every day for the rest of your life. Most lotteries across the world have a fixed amount that is given to winners all at once. However, the Magnum 4D lottery is different due to its prize system.

If you wish to enter into the race of winning the Magnum 4D lottery, then you can do so by a mere amount of $1. The results of the Magnum 4D lottery are declared at 07:33 pm according to Malaysian time. The live draw for the same takes place from 07:13 pm onwards.

How can you claim your prize after winning the Magnum 4D lottery?

If you have won, the Magnum 4D lottery then make sure to check the same through the official website. Once you have done so, carry your original ticket and identity proof while you go to claim your prize. You can head to your nearest lottery retailer to do so.

If the retailer can give you the prize, then they will tear your ticket along with the barcode. Make sure you also ask for a receipt of the same. However, if your ticket is damaged, then you should get in touch with the organisers immediately. Place the lottery ticket in a safe spot away from any exposure to direct sunlight.

