Mega Millions Lottery Results For March 6, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers

The Mega Millions lottery is one of the most widely known, popular lottery games in the United States of America. If you belong to any of the participating states that are mentioned on the official website, you can participate in the lottery, too. The draw for the Mega Millions lottery happens every Tuesday and Friday at 23:00 hours, as per Eastern Time (ET). Read on to know more details about Mega Millions lottery:

The upcoming draw of the Mega Millions lottery in the USA is all set to take place on March 6, 2020

If you wish to participate in the Mega Millions lottery in the USA, then you need to first get your hands on the tickets. These tickets will help you to get on the race to winning jackpot prize money. The tickets are available at a mere price of $2 for each. Additionally, you can also get a special Just the Jackpot ticket that is made available for $3 each.

Here is the prize structure of the upcoming Mega Millions draw:

Five white balls and one golden ball: JACKPOT

Five white balls: $1,000,000

Four white balls and one golden ball: $10,000

Four white balls: $500

Three white balls and one golden ball: $200

Three white balls: $10

Two white balls and one golden ball: $10

One white ball and one golden ball: $4

One golden ball: $2

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in the USA?

The tickets for the Mega Millions lottery start at a mere price of $2 each. When you purchase your lottery tickets, you will be asked to choose five numbers ranging between 1 to 70. These will be your white ball numbers. You will also be asked to choose the golden ball number ranging from 1 to 25.

