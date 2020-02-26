Michigan Lottery Results For Feb 26, 2020: Michigan Lottery Numbers Announced For Today

Michigan Lottery offers its players a wide variety of online and scratch-off games. It also gives its players numerous options for prize possibility. The lottery was initiated under the authority of Public Act 239 in 1972. Not many people know that the games collect funds to support Michigan’s public school system.

Michigan Daily Lottery

Daily 3 numbers

Daily 3 is a Michigan Daily Lottery. Its draw takes place every day. The top prize for this lottery is $500. Each ticket costs either $0.50 or $1. The lottery’s draw takes place twice every day at 12.59 PM and 7.29 PM. To win this lottery a player has to select three numbers which need to exactly match the draw numbers.

Michigan Lottery Results for Daily 3

The last draw happened yesterday on February 25, 2020. The Michigan Lottery winning numbers of that draw i.e. daily 3 numbers were 4, 5, 4 on midday draw and 6, 7, 1 at the evening draw. Michigan Lottery winning numbers for February 26, 2020, will be uploaded here as soon as the draw happens.

Daily 4 numbers

Daily 4 is a Michigan Daily Lottery. The draw takes place every day. The top prize for this lottery is $5000. Each ticket costs $1. The lottery’s draw takes place twice every day at 12.59 PM and 7.29 PM. To win this lottery a player has to select four numbers which need to exactly match with the draw numbers.

Michigan Lottery Results for Daily 4

The last draw happened yesterday on February 25, 2020. The Michigan Lottery winning numbers of that draw i.e. daily 4 numbers were 3, 3, 4, 9 on midday draw and 7, 2, 3, 2 at the evening draw. Michigan Lottery winning numbers for February 26, 2020, will be uploaded here as soon as the draw happens.

Michigan Lottery Results for February 26, 2020.