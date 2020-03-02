Monday And Wednesday Lottery Results For March 2, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

Monday and Wednesday Lotto is one of the most popular lotto systems in Australia. The Monday and Wednesday Lotto's draws are generally conducted on Monday and Wednesday every week. Although, reports have it that during the early 60s the draws were conducted on Monday and Thursday, which was later shifted to Wednesday due to Thursday's Powerball lotto. The Monday and Wednesday lotto results are announced at 8:45 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Australia Results For February 26, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

Where to check the Monday and Wednesday lotto results for March 2, 2020?

Monday and Wednesday Lotto are organised and managed by the Lott Australian Company. The Monday and Wednesday lotto results are broadcasted every Monday and Wednesday night on 7TWO (a free-to-air digital multi-channel). Besides the channel, players can check the Monday and Wednesday lotto results online, or on the lotto application, that is easily available for download.

The winning number of Monday and Wednesday lotto results for February 26, 2020 are 26, 12, 31, 45, 20, 16; 24 and 43.

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 24, 2020: Check Out The Results

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 17, 2020; Read Here For Details

How to play Monday and Wednesday Lotto

Monday and Wednesday Lotto tickets are available at any National lottery retailer. Players can also purchase tickets on the online website of Lott Australian Company.

While the entry for any Monday and Wednesday Lotto game costs $0.55 plus agent's commission. However, a player has to opt for a minimum of four games, which elevates the cost to $2.40.

Choose six numbers from 1 to 45 to avail your chance of winning the jackpot amount of a game.

The Monday and Wednesday lotto's ticket window closes at 7:30 PM AEST on the night of the draw.

A player is eligible for a prize if they have two winning and supplementary numbers.



Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa March 1, 2020: Results And The Lotto Number Drawn

Also Read | Lotto 6/49 Results And Winning Numbers For Saturday, February 29, 2020