Monday And Wednesday Lottery Results For March 2, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

Monday and Wednesday Lotto is one of the most popular lotto systems in Australia. The Monday and Wednesday Lotto's draws are generally conducted on Monday and Wednesday every week. Although, reports have it that during the early 60s the draws were conducted on Monday and Thursday, which was later shifted to Wednesday due to Thursday's Powerball lotto. The Monday and Wednesday lotto results are announced at 8:45 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
Monday and Wednesday Lotto are organised and managed by the Lott Australian Company. The Monday and Wednesday lotto results are broadcasted every Monday and Wednesday night on 7TWO (a free-to-air digital multi-channel). Besides the channel, players can check the Monday and Wednesday lotto results online, or on the lotto application, that is easily available for download.
