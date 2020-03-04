Monday And Wednesday Lottery Results For March 4, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

Monday and Wednesday Lotto is reported to be one of the most popular lotto systems in Australia. The Monday and Wednesday Lotto's draws are generally conducted on Monday and Wednesday every week. The Monday and Wednesday lotto results are announced at 8:45 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). Check out the Monday and Wednesday Lotto results for March 4, 2020.

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lottery Results For March 2, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

Where to check the Monday and Wednesday lotto results for March 4, 2020?

Monday and Wednesday Lotto is organised and managed by the Lott Australian Company. Reports have it that the Monday and Wednesday Lotto results are broadcasted on Monday and Wednesday night on 7TWO (a free-to-air digital multi-channel) at a stipulated time. Besides the channel, players can check the Monday and Wednesday lotto results online, or on lotto app.

The winning numbers for Monday and Wednesday Lotto for March 2 were 9, 28, 29, 8, 14, 34; 41 and 43.

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Australia Results For February 26, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 24, 2020: Check Out The Results

How to play Monday and Wednesday Lotto

Monday and Wednesday Lotto tickets are sold at all National Lottery retailer. Players can also purchase tickets for a bet from the official website of Lott Australian Company.

Monday and Wednesday Lotto tickets cost about $0.55 plus agent's commission. However, the website of the lotto reveals that it is mandatory to opt for at least four Monday and Wednesday Lotto games. The cost for four-game of Monday and Wednesday Lotto is $2.40.

After purchasing the ticket, every player must choose six numbers from 1 to 45 to avail your chance of winning the jackpot amount of a game.

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 17, 2020; Read Here For Details

Interesting facts about Monday and Wednesday Lotto